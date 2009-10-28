press releases

Seychelles government rejects allegations that 'the islands have also become popular with pirates' Wednesday 28 October 2009 Seychelles has 1.4 million square kilometres of ocean as part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and 115 islands, and there is no evidence that the islands are being used by pirates or frequented by pirates in the way that the paper suggests. Seychelles immediate territorial waters are safe, and there have been no pirate attacks within this area. However the Seychelles' EEZ has been threatened by piracy on numerous occasions; it covers a vast expanse of water.

