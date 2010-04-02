Saturday 11 April 2020    
UN Security Council press statement on Guinea Bissau
Friday 2 April 2010
Security Council press statement on Guinea Bissau:

The members of the Security Council express their concern and also support the statement of the Secretary General over the recent military incidents in Guinea Bissau.

The members of the Security Council urge all parties to avoid acts of violence, uphold constitutional order and respect the rule of law in Guinea Bissau.

The members stress the need for the parties to preserve the ongoing peace consolidation efforts and resolve their differences through dialogue.

Source: UNITED NATIONS


