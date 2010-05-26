|
Chad President drives UN mission out despite insecurities
Displaced Chadians and refugees from the Sudanese province of Darfur will sort out their own security as the 4,375-strong United Nations forces prepare to withdraw. Amnesty International has however warned that the UN decision could endanger hundreds of thousands of refugees in the region.
The government of Chad has requested the withdrawal of Minurcat, and the UN Security Council has also voted to remove its force from Chad and the Central African Republic.
The withdrawal of UN troops from these hot conflict spots means that the security of vulnerable civilians would be left in the hands of the governments of Chad and Central African Republic.
With over 260,000 refugees from Sudan’s war-torn Darfur region seeking refuge in Chad, Amnesty international has said that a withdrawal of UN forces would be out of place if adequate provisions are not made to ensure security afterwards.
Chadian President Idriss Deby said earlier this year that UN forces were no longer necessary, describing the UN mission as a failure.
"It is wholly unacceptable that this resolution is taking place before the Chadian government has shown it has a concrete plan to provide security," a statement from Amnesty International read.
Apparently, the decision to withdraw UN forces comes at a time of crumbling diplomatic ties between Chad and Sudan, a major source of conflict in the region.
On Tuesday, the UN Security Council called on UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon "to complete the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian Minurcat components, other than those required for the mission’s liquidation, by 31 December 2010.”
"The Security Council should stand up for the vulnerable women, men and young people living in the region," Amnesty had stated before the resolution was passed on Tuesday.
The mission currently comprise 3,300 military and 1,075 civilian personnel in Chad and the Central African Republic, but efforts to persuade Mr. Deby to allow the mission to continue have been unsuccessful.
