Equatorial Guinea: "Dictator Prize" suspension only a temporary fix, says Human Rights Watch

UNESCO’s decision today to delay awarding a controversial prize named after and funded by the dictator of Equatorial Guinea is a positive initial step, civil society groups said. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced June 15, 2010, that its executive board, consisting of 58 countries, approved Director-General Irina Bokova’s proposal to postpone the award and instead engage in consultations to consider the prize’s future.







