Omar el-Bashir, a source of African-European conflict?

Sudanese President al-Bashir is still in Chad where he is attending a summit of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD). The European Union (EU) Thursday urged Chad to honour its obligations towards the International Criminal Court (ICC) by arresting the Sudanese president who has been on its soil since Wednesday. N’Djamena, meanwhile, has chosen to fine tune its recent reconciliation with Khartoum and will likely suffer repercussions from the ICC. Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) is standing by its position as it continues to refuse to cooperate with the ICC in order to preserve peace in the troubled country.







