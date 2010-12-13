Zambia: Sudan President’s invitation to summit questioned

The Zambian government has assured Sudanese president Omar Hassan Al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, that he is free to attend a regional summit set for Lusaka on December 15. South Africa, Ghana, Uganda and Botswana have recently argued for the legitimacy of ICC in Africa, against Libya, Eritrea, Egypt and some other countries who are not signatories to the ICC.







