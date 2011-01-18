Homosexuality: Tension between Cameroon and European Union

The European Union (EU) has given more than 300,000€ in funding for gay rights associations in Cameroon. Opposed to these grants, the government argues that they would serve to encourage the practice of homosexuality in the central African country. But non-governmental organizations (NGOs) want the government to reconsider its position. Homosexuals in Cameroon are increasingly finding themselves in precarious conditions as many call for them to be "hunted down."








