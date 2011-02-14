Egypt: U.S. playing safe as events unfold in Arab world

The United States has expressed concern over the handling of post Hosni Mubarak-Egypt by the Egyptian military. Following the suspension of the constitution and the dismissal of the parliament by the military, U.S. Secretary of State has engaged regional and global leaders from India, UAE, Greece, EU, U.K., and Palestine to gain a shared perspective on Egypt, recent developments and a way forward for the Northern African country.







