End game in Côte d’Ivoire marks a new beginning

Interview with Ivory Coast’s UN Ambassador - Youssoufou Bamba

The arrest of former Côte d’Ivoire president Laurent Gbagbo on 11 April after a bloody weeklong battle in the heart of Abidjan has been greeted with jubilation by supporters of the internationally recognized president, Alassane Ouattara, and relief by the international community. In this exclusive interview in his New York office, the Ivorian ambassador to the UN Youssoufou Bamba affirmed his government’s intention to bring Mr. Gbagbo to court, criticized the international community for inaction and called for an urgent international response to the country’s humanitarian crisis. This interview was conducted a few days before the final battle.

Photograph: UN Photo / Mark Garten











