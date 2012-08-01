press releases





KPMG hosts "transacting in Africa" discussion panel

JOHANNESBURG, 30 July 2012 – With the ’Great Africa Business Migration’ well under way, discussions around the realities of doing business on the continent are now at a critical point. Africa is far from being a homogeneous continent, with 55 countries all boasting different regulatory, tax and competitive environments. Transacting in Africa poses complexities that companies need to factor in. In light of this, KPMG convened a panel of experts for the sixth episode in its Africa Conversations Series, to discuss the most pertinent trends and challenges related to investing in Africa today. CNBC Africa broadcast the panel discussion, entitled Transacting in Africa, live across the continent while KPMG made the session available globally via live webcast.

Sent by KPMG International







