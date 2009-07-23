Morocco and Swaziland Kings among the richest royals in the world

In a backdrop of abstract poverty and disease

King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, 46, in 2008 held the seventh position among the richest royals in the world, according to Forbes magazine’s top 15 wealthiest royals. Mohammed VI’s wealth, estimated at 500 million in 2000, has grown five times more in ten years. He is now richer than the emir of Qatar and six times richer than the Kuwaiti King. Despite his growing wealth, 5 million people in Morocco live on less than one euro per day. Swaziland’s King Mswati, the last on the fifteen wealthiest royal list is by no means the least. The Swazi monarch overtakes both the reknowned Spanish and Japanese royals. 70% of the Swazi people live on less than a dollar a day.











