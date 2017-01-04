Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Tunisia

Tunisia - United States
Tunisia: hundreds of U.S. citizens evacuated from Tunis
The United States began evacuating their nationals living in Tunis, the Tunisian capital. The U.S. Embassy has been targeted by protesters on Friday opposed the film Innocence Muslims. These anti-American violence have spread across North Africa and several countries in the Arab-Muslim world. We’re talking about twenty countries affected.


